Whitechapel Christmas fair.
Whitechapel Christmas fair.

For the first time for years I went to the Christmas Fair at Whitechapel with Cathy.
Old haunts as I spent thirty seven years of my married life living in the village of Inglewhite & the kids all went to school at Whitechapel.
It was just the same & it was a very enjoyable afternoon.
We do go back regularly to visit & go to any dances that are on as it’s only seven miles from where we live now plus Cathy lives in the same area still.

Three good things:
1. I met lots of people I knew & hadn’t seen for ages….children of old friends too.
2. Pretty snow on Parlick.
3. Same old Father Christmas doing his thing!
