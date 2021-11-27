Whitechapel Christmas fair.

For the first time for years I went to the Christmas Fair at Whitechapel with Cathy.

Old haunts as I spent thirty seven years of my married life living in the village of Inglewhite & the kids all went to school at Whitechapel.

It was just the same & it was a very enjoyable afternoon.

We do go back regularly to visit & go to any dances that are on as it’s only seven miles from where we live now plus Cathy lives in the same area still.



Three good things:

1. I met lots of people I knew & hadn’t seen for ages….children of old friends too.

2. Pretty snow on Parlick.

3. Same old Father Christmas doing his thing!