Hawkshead village

This charming shop in the centre of Hawkshead sells delicious pasties, sausage rolls & various cold meats plus every kind of sauce & relish you could wish for….



Three good things:

1. I’ve been to a coffee morning in Inglewhite.

Lots of people I hadn’t seen for a while & as it’s a fortnightly thing I will go again.

2. Homemade soup afterwards at Cathys then home to sit by the fire….another wet & miserable day.

3. A gift of some lovely flowers!