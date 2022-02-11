Brenda

Our friend Brenda called in this afternoon while waiting for the central heating chap who was coming to look at her boiler. She is moving into a house in the village in a week or two so us at the moment having the painter etc doing work. Of course it was cold in her house so she called in to get warm.

Brenda is a superb hostess & to be invited to one of her many home cooked meals at her house is a real treat.



Three good things:

1. I spent a lot of my day ironing shirts & blouses ready for summer. Lots of creases from being packed away for a year but now all hanging up nicely in our new wardrobe.

2. The electrician came with his tall ladder to take down the carbon monoxide alarm which had gone faulty & started beeping. While he was here he took the cardboard notice off one of the Velux windows.

3. I have sold two Killim rugs online local marketplace. Picked up & paid up today.