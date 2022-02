Felling

Rain rain go away! Nothing but rain all day so I haven’t been out all day except to church then the chippy tonight.

There is a little dog in the above photo somewhere!

Beacon Fell, felling the storm damaged trees.

You can see the lights of the big machine in the distance!



Three good things:

1. The Saturday papers & plenty of time to read them.

2. Built in rubbish bins…..

3. The ability to cancel something after being struck with buyers remorse!