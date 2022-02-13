High tide

The River Wyre as it’s joined by Thistleton Brook.

The brook coming in from the left swells from a very low trickle into a high fast flowing mini river at high tide. This is where Connie & I walk along when she comes to our house. I have to watch her closely so she doesn’t go anywhere near the water.

Incidentally this joint of the two waterways was the boundary of our land when we dairy farmed.



Three good things:

1. If you are watching the curling at the Winter Olympics our local garden centre Barton Grange has just one of the only three places in England that have a curling rink & tuition.

2. The burglar alarm on the house opposite went off at 3am but I never heard a sound!!

3. Posting early today as we are off out to our daughters for our tea!