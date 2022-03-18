Previous
Summer is coming by happypat
Photo 3793

Summer is coming

A day to sit in the sun with a book, some grapes & a cup of tea.

Three good things:
1. Some important paperwork signed & posted.
2. Diesel has come down in price 7p a litre in our local garages.
3. Harry went to buy some compost & came back with a conifer.
Pat Knowles

