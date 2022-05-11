There’s a hole in our fence…..

David the fencer has had a good day at work. The whole of this length you can see was damaged by the storm during the winter. Part of the fence was leaning right over & the rest down completely. He has straitened the leaning bit by digging down, breaking g the concrete slats, pulling the whole thing straight & re cementing it ready for putting the new fencing panels in.



It looks an expensive job!! 😨😨



Three good things:

1. The nicest part of the day is in the evening again.

2. Our son in laws birthday!

3. I have forwarded several photos of the fence in progress to our youngest son in NZ …he has a fencing business there.

