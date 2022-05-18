Previous
Next
A black cab, a bike & my favourite shop! by happypat
Photo 3850

A black cab, a bike & my favourite shop!

We wandered round the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh but really I wanted to go & visit my favourite clothes shop Toast.
We arrived just as the doors opened & emerged one hour & a half later! I tried on lots of stuff but came out with two things!
I was very happy….we popped into a cute cafe next door & had tea & cake to recover!

Three good things:
1. We met a NZ girl in the cafe….she made cakes & biscuits for ten cafes…a real enterprising girl.
2. Market day in Great Eccleston…a new stall selling delicious French loaves & delicious pastries! I did sample them!
3. Our fence is finished & Harry has been strimming…we are looking very tidy!
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1054% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

sarah ace
wonderful city scene
May 18th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Gorgeous street scene and wonderful narrative. I have a favorite store JJill, it’s very dangerous for me to go there. Ha!
May 18th, 2022  
Sarah Bremner ace
Oh I love Stockbridge. Allan shared an apartment with a colleague when he was contracting in Edinburgh and sometimes I went down for the weekend instead of him coming home. I need another shopping trip to Edinburgh!!!
May 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise