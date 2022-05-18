A black cab, a bike & my favourite shop!

We wandered round the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh but really I wanted to go & visit my favourite clothes shop Toast.

We arrived just as the doors opened & emerged one hour & a half later! I tried on lots of stuff but came out with two things!

I was very happy….we popped into a cute cafe next door & had tea & cake to recover!



Three good things:

1. We met a NZ girl in the cafe….she made cakes & biscuits for ten cafes…a real enterprising girl.

2. Market day in Great Eccleston…a new stall selling delicious French loaves & delicious pastries! I did sample them!

3. Our fence is finished & Harry has been strimming…we are looking very tidy!