Copp View by happypat
Photo 3864

Copp View

This view is the reason our house is called Copp View. You can see the small settlement on the hill in the distance!
Sadly & to the fury of the village these fields will shorty be filled with 350 houses, a medical centre, convenience store & some small industrial units.
We already have so much new housing here,,,they must have doubled the size of the village.
They have been in there already as you can see!

The fields were owned by the local Agricultural Society so even worse! If anyone should be saving good agriculture land is it’s the local farmers!
Harry is disgusted & told one of them his thoughts…his reply was they had bought eight acres next to the show field….no comparison!
We will be able to see the houses at the bottom of our garden but only the roofs we think as the ground drops away.

If ever there was a time we need more food grown we are finding out now!

Three good things:
1. The weather is improving just in time for the celebrations. Not a cloud in the sky tonight!
2. What’s App chat with brother & sister…the other one doesn’t do tech stuff!
3. Refunds!
Pat Knowles

bkb in the city
Beautiful view. Sorry your going to lose it
June 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh Pat , I can empathise with you , as you may remember my beautiful rural view I had from my bedroom is now a huge housing estate - very nice houses , but that is not the point !
June 1st, 2022  
julia ace
Oh a sign of the times world over it seems.. happening here .. Our district is the vege basket of the NI potatoes,onions, cabbage ,cauli, lettuce etc and now houses are covering those productive paddocks.. sad..
June 1st, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro Really? I always remember the fields full of veg & onions on our way to the airport…that’s very sad & worrying!
June 1st, 2022  
