Jubilee party no. 1 by happypat
Photo 3865

Jubilee party no. 1

We have been out tonight to a small jubilee party celebration.
It was lovely, lots to eat & drink & good to get together to celebrate our Queens Platinum jubilee,

A wonderful day watching the Changing of the Guard in London, the amazing fly past & all the pageantry which we do so well in this country.

As all the beacons light tonight at 9.45pm it’s a day of celebration for us all.
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Photo Details

Judith Johnson
How lovely, is this with your new neighbours or some old friends?
June 2nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely to get together to join in the celebrations - we had our street party today too
June 2nd, 2022  
