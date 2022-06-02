Jubilee party no. 1

We have been out tonight to a small jubilee party celebration.

It was lovely, lots to eat & drink & good to get together to celebrate our Queens Platinum jubilee,



A wonderful day watching the Changing of the Guard in London, the amazing fly past & all the pageantry which we do so well in this country.



As all the beacons light tonight at 9.45pm it’s a day of celebration for us all.