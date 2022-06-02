Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3865
Jubilee party no. 1
We have been out tonight to a small jubilee party celebration.
It was lovely, lots to eat & drink & good to get together to celebrate our Queens Platinum jubilee,
A wonderful day watching the Changing of the Guard in London, the amazing fly past & all the pageantry which we do so well in this country.
As all the beacons light tonight at 9.45pm it’s a day of celebration for us all.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
4662
photos
139
followers
126
following
1058% complete
View this month »
3858
3859
3860
3861
3862
3863
3864
3865
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
2nd June 2022 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
party
,
jubilee
,
platinum
Judith Johnson
How lovely, is this with your new neighbours or some old friends?
June 2nd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely to get together to join in the celebrations - we had our street party today too
June 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close