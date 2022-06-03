We watched most of the service at St Paul’s this morning then this afternoon we went round the open gardens in the area we lived for many years.
Cathy & Garth drove us & as they still live in that area quite a few were in their friends gardens.
My favourite was this one which is a Ha Ha garden. Perfect to make the most of the scenery around.
Paul & Carole are big friends of C& G & actually got married on the same day in the same area, just different churches!
The big tree in the middle & featured is a Korean Fir..it looked magnificent!
Three good things:
1. Fabulous gardens with amazing scenery even before they do any gardening!
2. The rain stopped in time!
3. We met loads of our old neighbours!