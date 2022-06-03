Korean Fir

We watched most of the service at St Paul’s this morning then this afternoon we went round the open gardens in the area we lived for many years.

Cathy & Garth drove us & as they still live in that area quite a few were in their friends gardens.

My favourite was this one which is a Ha Ha garden. Perfect to make the most of the scenery around.

Paul & Carole are big friends of C& G & actually got married on the same day in the same area, just different churches!

The big tree in the middle & featured is a Korean Fir..it looked magnificent!



Three good things:

1. Fabulous gardens with amazing scenery even before they do any gardening!

2. The rain stopped in time!

3. We met loads of our old neighbours!