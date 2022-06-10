Todays walk

A slightly different route today on our walk.

Connie wasn’t quite as keen on this route as she had to walk on the road on the lead for a bit of the way.

I let her off on this little used road but put her back on as we went past the siloing.

You can see the workers in the field there.



Three good things:

1. We are going to walk into the village later & watch Charlie’s Tractor Run.

2. My friend Dot has all her family round her this evening. Her daughter & family, there are four boys, all arrived into the UK from Australia this morning in time for the wedding next weekend.

3. Mint sauce…lamb whirls tonight!