Photo 3883
Hooray!
Connie says thank you to the farmer! The field behind her house was siloed yesterday so a nice short field next to home for a quick walk.
Three good things:
1. Another hot day & thankful for the roof openings to let cooler air in the house.
2. Fresh strawberries & raspberries.
3. Keeping up with the dead heading!
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
2
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
4682
photos
139
followers
125
following
1063% complete
3876
3877
3878
3879
3880
3881
3882
3883
3877
3878
3879
3880
3881
797
3882
3883
Tags
home
,
work
,
farm
,
fields
,
siloing
julia
ace
Paddocks always look so lovely after a harvest..Connie would of loved the action..
June 21st, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
June 21st, 2022
