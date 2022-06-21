Previous
Next
Hooray! by happypat
Photo 3883

Hooray!

Connie says thank you to the farmer! The field behind her house was siloed yesterday so a nice short field next to home for a quick walk.

Three good things:
1. Another hot day & thankful for the roof openings to let cooler air in the house.
2. Fresh strawberries & raspberries.
3. Keeping up with the dead heading!
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1063% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Paddocks always look so lovely after a harvest..Connie would of loved the action..
June 21st, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
June 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise