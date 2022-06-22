Previous
Next
The thatcher by happypat
Photo 3884

The thatcher

I have passed this house a few times lately & it looks a massive re thatching job. As well as the house the building on the right is being done too.
Quite hard to get a photo as it’s on a corner just by the agriculture college so not good stopping there.
I have no idea how much a thatching job as big as this will be but I’m guessing thousands!

Three good things:
1. The joiner has been to sort out our new wardrobe…the sliding doors had got muddled up somehow!
2. I have been to the beauty place but wont go back to the girl that did them…she was so rough. My usual Becki is back after her maternity leave so will be so glad to have her do my eyebrows next time!
3. We sat with Connie under the trees in the shade this afternoon…
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1064% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
It looks like they have a very high gate too so unless you take along you stepladder.....! Yes it was warm today so I only gardened in the morning before it got too hot
June 22nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
It fascinates me that this is still done. BUt I understand it keep the house dry. Wonder how it would hold up against snow and ice.
June 22nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Infuriating !! ha ! especially when you want to see what's going on - It looks so be quite a fancy job as well !
June 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise