The thatcher

I have passed this house a few times lately & it looks a massive re thatching job. As well as the house the building on the right is being done too.

Quite hard to get a photo as it’s on a corner just by the agriculture college so not good stopping there.

I have no idea how much a thatching job as big as this will be but I’m guessing thousands!



Three good things:

1. The joiner has been to sort out our new wardrobe…the sliding doors had got muddled up somehow!

2. I have been to the beauty place but wont go back to the girl that did them…she was so rough. My usual Becki is back after her maternity leave so will be so glad to have her do my eyebrows next time!

3. We sat with Connie under the trees in the shade this afternoon…