Great Eccleston 2
Great Eccleston 2

I said I would show you the next bit of street in our village.
This was taken on the same night as Charlie’s Convoy & is the last vehicle through. They had a bucket & very enterprising a card machine for donations.
You can see the fish & chip shop & newsagents/post office/ Off licence!
Three good things:
1. Another very hot sunny day but it’s raining this evening…..just got the cushions put away in time.
2. Visitors for a chat this afternoon.
3. Our annual dinner dance is pretty much organised & the band is coming after the lead chaps father died last Sunday. There was a bit of uncertainty but all go.
23rd June 2022

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Joan Robillard
Looks like a nice village
June 23rd, 2022  
julia
Lovely village shot. All for great cause..
June 23rd, 2022  
