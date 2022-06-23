Great Eccleston 2

I said I would show you the next bit of street in our village.

This was taken on the same night as Charlie’s Convoy & is the last vehicle through. They had a bucket & very enterprising a card machine for donations.

You can see the fish & chip shop & newsagents/post office/ Off licence!

The covered seat area is the bus stop.



Three good things:

1. Another very hot sunny day but it’s raining this evening…..just got the cushions put away in time.

2. Visitors for a chat this afternoon.

3. Our annual dinner dance is pretty much organised & the band is coming after the lead chaps father died last Sunday. There was a bit of uncertainty but all go.