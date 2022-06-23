Great Eccleston 2

I said I would show you the next bit of street in our village.
This was taken on the same night as Charlie’s Convoy & is the last vehicle through. They had a bucket & very enterprising a card machine for donations.
You can see the fish & chip shop & newsagents/post office/ Off licence!
The covered seat area is the bus stop.
Three good things:
1. Another very hot sunny day but it’s raining this evening…..just got the cushions put away in time.
2. Visitors for a chat this afternoon.
3. Our annual dinner dance is pretty much organised & the band is coming after the lead chaps father died last Sunday. There was a bit of uncertainty but all go.