Birthday cake
Photo 3886

Birthday cake

We went out to lunch for Harrys big birthday today.
It was lovely as Jack & Lydia & Mathew were back home for a family wedding this weekend.

Lydia surprised Harry with a birthday cake she had made. Apple cake…it was delicious & she made two so we came home with one!
Anyone wants to call in for tea & cake we are ready!!

Three good things:
1. A lovely family day together.
2. A big tractor balloon.
3. A new place to visit for lunch…lovely it was too!

I am away this weekend so probably absent from 365, will be back on Monday! X
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Photo Details

Hazel ace
Happy special birthday, Harry! Lovely shot.
June 24th, 2022  
