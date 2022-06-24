Birthday cake

We went out to lunch for Harrys big birthday today.

It was lovely as Jack & Lydia & Mathew were back home for a family wedding this weekend.



Lydia surprised Harry with a birthday cake she had made. Apple cake…it was delicious & she made two so we came home with one!

Anyone wants to call in for tea & cake we are ready!!



Three good things:

1. A lovely family day together.

2. A big tractor balloon.

3. A new place to visit for lunch…lovely it was too!



I am away this weekend so probably absent from 365, will be back on Monday! X