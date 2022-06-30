Previous
Next
Mount Peel. South Island New Zealand. by happypat
Photo 3890

Mount Peel. South Island New Zealand.

Our granddaughter in NZ has moved house & this is the view from their back door.
Rather nice I think.
The evening sun lighting up Mount Peel. Loads of space for Nina to run & play there!

Three good things!
1. A tarmac information day for us today. Our last big expense so a chap came round this morning to look & we have been to see an example of the type of tarmac we want.
2. Our daughter & son in law coincidently have had their drive done today too.
3. Two pieces of wedding cake from Dot & Paul. They came round to show us their wedding photos this afternoon.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1065% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise