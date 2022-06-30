Mount Peel. South Island New Zealand.

Our granddaughter in NZ has moved house & this is the view from their back door.

Rather nice I think.

The evening sun lighting up Mount Peel. Loads of space for Nina to run & play there!



Three good things!

1. A tarmac information day for us today. Our last big expense so a chap came round this morning to look & we have been to see an example of the type of tarmac we want.

2. Our daughter & son in law coincidently have had their drive done today too.

3. Two pieces of wedding cake from Dot & Paul. They came round to show us their wedding photos this afternoon.