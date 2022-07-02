Sign up
Photo 3892
Picking Jack up! Preston.
All behind tonight as we had unexpected visitors so our evening meal is delayed.
Besides that there is a riveting tennis match on at the moment wit that bad boy Kyrgios & Tsitsipas …..a very argumentative disruptive match.
I shall comment later!
2nd July 2022
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
1st July 2022 8:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
station
,
preston
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So I hope you were in time to pick up Jack !! Great pov and perspective in this shot with the lines leading you through to the end !Lovely symmetry in the ceilings . I do not usually like this sort of photos but this is a fav !
July 2nd, 2022
julia
ace
Great looking station.. a little bigger than our local.. Nice to see Jack.. kyrgios is such a rat bag..
July 2nd, 2022
