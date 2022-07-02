Previous
Picking Jack up! Preston. by happypat
Photo 3892

Picking Jack up! Preston.

All behind tonight as we had unexpected visitors so our evening meal is delayed.
Besides that there is a riveting tennis match on at the moment wit that bad boy Kyrgios & Tsitsipas …..a very argumentative disruptive match.
I shall comment later!
Pat Knowles

Beryl Lloyd ace
So I hope you were in time to pick up Jack !! Great pov and perspective in this shot with the lines leading you through to the end !Lovely symmetry in the ceilings . I do not usually like this sort of photos but this is a fav !
July 2nd, 2022  
julia ace
Great looking station.. a little bigger than our local.. Nice to see Jack.. kyrgios is such a rat bag..
July 2nd, 2022  
