A highland Connie with her friend Cora!Cathy & Garth are dog minding in Braemar while their friends visit a daughter in Canada.A long walk today with both dogs…one person watching each dog!Cathy says to ask @jamibann the name of this bridge, she has forgotten!Three good things:1. A great sport day on TV.2. I’ve started a massive book from the library….it’s very bulky but good to see the family tree at the start which up til now I haven’t seen on my kindle.3. A party list!