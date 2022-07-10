Previous
Preparation by happypat
Harry has entered his tractor in the vintage section of the local agricultural show next weekend.
It has been stored in a large shed for a year so it has a few bird scratches on apparently…work needed!

Three good things:
1. The sun has been so hot the last couple of days I went & bought a weighted stand for our sun umbrella. We left the table behind when we sold so it had to have a free standing base. It’s been great sitting in the shade today.
2. It was heavy so I had carry out help at the garden centre & luckily Ernie was walking past to help unload….he stayed for his lunch!!
3. Maggie from across the road has been round tonight…we had a G&T & a catch up with news!
Pat Knowles

Judith Johnson
What a lovely clear shot, so attractive with the bright colours. Good luck with your tractor Harry
July 10th, 2022  
