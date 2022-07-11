The turn of the head…

I looked up last night & saw the evening sun hitting the bottom of the garden…just above was the moon.

A minute later it was gone!



Three good things:

1. We have been to see Top Gun at the cinema…an excellent film.

2. All the show signs are up ready for the weekend.

3. I was asked this morning if I would help in the art & photography marquee, I was strong enough to say no thank you. Sometimes I get pushed into things I would really rather not!

I’m already helping in our old horticultural tent while the judging is on….enough!