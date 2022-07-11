Previous
Next
The turn of the head… by happypat
Photo 3901

The turn of the head…

I looked up last night & saw the evening sun hitting the bottom of the garden…just above was the moon.
A minute later it was gone!

Three good things:
1. We have been to see Top Gun at the cinema…an excellent film.
2. All the show signs are up ready for the weekend.
3. I was asked this morning if I would help in the art & photography marquee, I was strong enough to say no thank you. Sometimes I get pushed into things I would really rather not!
I’m already helping in our old horticultural tent while the judging is on….enough!
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1068% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Such wonderful colours. I'm so glad you didn't miss it! Beautiful! We too have been recommended the Top Gun film.
July 11th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Good that you caught it before it disappeared! We thoroughly enjoyed Top Gun.
July 11th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@jamibann Hubby would love it…..edge of seat stuff!
July 11th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So peculiar isn't it seeing the sun and moon on a hot sunny evening ! and the moon so transparent !
Good that you were strong enough to decline from another job at the Show , - You need some time to enjoy the pleasantries of the show ( esp. at our age !! )
July 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise