The turn of the head…

I looked up last night & saw the evening sun hitting the bottom of the garden…just above was the moon.
A minute later it was gone!
Three good things:
1. We have been to see Top Gun at the cinema…an excellent film.
2. All the show signs are up ready for the weekend.
3. I was asked this morning if I would help in the art & photography marquee, I was strong enough to say no thank you. Sometimes I get pushed into things I would really rather not!
I’m already helping in our old horticultural tent while the judging is on….enough!
Good that you were strong enough to decline from another job at the Show , - You need some time to enjoy the pleasantries of the show ( esp. at our age !! )