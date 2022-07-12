Previous
Third time lucky…. by happypat
No show since 2019 so all systems go this year.
Lots of changes too, a new Secretary after 44 years so the new person has a hard act to follow.
I imagine there there will be a different way of running things….change is good sometimes.
I think we will notice a massive difference from previous years as we are only about 200 metres round the corner.
Harry & I went a walk past tonight….lots of work going on & many tractors on the road.

Three good things:
1. A lot of weeding today…
2. A visit to a friend with a sick husband….she was ready for a good chat. She’s finding life hard at the moment.
3. The tractor balloon is still flying!
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Judith Johnson
What a pretty entrance. Hope it goes ahead this year!
July 12th, 2022  
Dianne
Going to the show will be an easy exercise this year. I hope it goes well with new reins. Your friend would have been pleased to chat and have you thoughtfully listen.
July 12th, 2022  
