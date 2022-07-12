Third time lucky….

No show since 2019 so all systems go this year.

Lots of changes too, a new Secretary after 44 years so the new person has a hard act to follow.

I imagine there there will be a different way of running things….change is good sometimes.

I think we will notice a massive difference from previous years as we are only about 200 metres round the corner.

Harry & I went a walk past tonight….lots of work going on & many tractors on the road.



Three good things:

1. A lot of weeding today…

2. A visit to a friend with a sick husband….she was ready for a good chat. She’s finding life hard at the moment.

3. The tractor balloon is still flying!