The growing of a garden by happypat
Photo 3903

The growing of a garden

Out to the garden centre for lunch & to pick a couple of plants.
We are gradually adding to the garden every month, hopefully it will mean flowers all summer.
We were sitting in the restaurant watch this chap bringing loads of plants out of the greenhouses & arranging them all around the flower bed. When he has them where they look good he will plant them. They have done one bed behind but a god bit to do yet.
Will be interesting watching it grow.
Note how the bike parked up…..hanging by its seat on that bar!

Three good thing:
1. Cooler today.
2. Two invitations. One to a garden party & one to supper after the show on Sunday.
3. There will be a large moon tonight apparently. Clear sky so we should get a good view. Called a Hay moon here but different names in other countries!
carol white ace
It's looking quite lovely already
July 13th, 2022  
julia ace
Lots of quite big planting.. hope to see it's progress.. Pleased its not so hot for you.. sounds like you have been having real scorcher.
July 13th, 2022  
