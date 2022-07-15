Previous
Outside the doctors surgery. by happypat
Outside the doctors surgery.

I walked to the pharmacy this morning as I had been awake in the night with indigestion & a sore itchy hand.
Got myself some anti histamine tablets & Anthisan Creme to treat my wasp sting.
Better already!
Bees on the Buddleia.

Three good things:
1. A good stint at weeding…I’m beginning to see the light & the flower bed is taking control already.
2. Lots of bustling about here…we have bollards all down the road each side.
3. Giving the parliamentary candidates a good grilling tonight!
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture Pat , my buddleia looks rather weedy this year - I think it could be due to the too heavy pruning or rather chopping down someone did last year ! ( not complaining !)
Glad the anti-histamines are working - nothing worse than an aftermath of a wasp sting !
July 15th, 2022  
