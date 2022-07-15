Outside the doctors surgery.

I walked to the pharmacy this morning as I had been awake in the night with indigestion & a sore itchy hand.
Got myself some anti histamine tablets & Anthisan Creme to treat my wasp sting.
Better already!
Bees on the Buddleia.
Three good things:
1. A good stint at weeding…I’m beginning to see the light & the flower bed is taking control already.
2. Lots of bustling about here…we have bollards all down the road each side.
3. Giving the parliamentary candidates a good grilling tonight!
Glad the anti-histamines are working - nothing worse than an aftermath of a wasp sting !