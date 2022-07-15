Outside the doctors surgery.

I walked to the pharmacy this morning as I had been awake in the night with indigestion & a sore itchy hand.

Got myself some anti histamine tablets & Anthisan Creme to treat my wasp sting.

Better already!

Bees on the Buddleia.



Three good things:

1. A good stint at weeding…I’m beginning to see the light & the flower bed is taking control already.

2. Lots of bustling about here…we have bollards all down the road each side.

3. Giving the parliamentary candidates a good grilling tonight!