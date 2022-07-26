Previous
Party guests by happypat
Photo 3916

Party guests

Well here we all are….I dragged everyone out into the decking for a photo.

I enjoyed myself so much!

Over thirty five cards & five lots of flowers….I count my blessings!

A busy day on the phone as today is my actual birthday so phone calls from New Zealand & then I was thanking people for their presents even though I specifically said no presents….I was ignored!

A very enjoyable day on this a very big birthday!

Thank you for all your lovely birthday wishes! I appreciate them all.
Pat Knowles

Lesley Aldridge ace
Oh wow! Happy Birthday Pat how lovely to have everyone around!
July 26th, 2022  
