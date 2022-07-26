Sign up
Photo 3916
Party guests
Well here we all are….I dragged everyone out into the decking for a photo.
I enjoyed myself so much!
Over thirty five cards & five lots of flowers….I count my blessings!
A busy day on the phone as today is my actual birthday so phone calls from New Zealand & then I was thanking people for their presents even though I specifically said no presents….I was ignored!
A very enjoyable day on this a very big birthday!
Thank you for all your lovely birthday wishes! I appreciate them all.
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
Photo Details
Tags
birthday
,
big
,
pats
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Oh wow! Happy Birthday Pat how lovely to have everyone around!
July 26th, 2022
