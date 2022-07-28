Cake!!!

The last of my birthday pictures I think…..

I blew the candles out in three goes!



I wasn’t expecting a cake too after all the lovely food we ate!

Our granddaughter Lydia had the day off work to help…..it was a treat to see her!



Three good things:

1. We have had half a smart meter fitted so at least we can tell how much electric we are using. Sadly the gas meter couldn’t be connected as each meter is too far apart!

2. A visit from Ernie…a neighbour who lives down the road…he is a cheerful soul & he was very entertaining. He’s also lonely so he had some left over Prosecco & birthday cake!

3. I am taking the denim jacket back….I decided it wasn’t my style & wouldn’t get enough wear out of it! I wear jeans a lot & denim on denim is not a good look at my age!