Previous
Next
Cake!!! by happypat
Photo 3918

Cake!!!

The last of my birthday pictures I think…..
I blew the candles out in three goes!

I wasn’t expecting a cake too after all the lovely food we ate!
Our granddaughter Lydia had the day off work to help…..it was a treat to see her!

Three good things:
1. We have had half a smart meter fitted so at least we can tell how much electric we are using. Sadly the gas meter couldn’t be connected as each meter is too far apart!
2. A visit from Ernie…a neighbour who lives down the road…he is a cheerful soul & he was very entertaining. He’s also lonely so he had some left over Prosecco & birthday cake!
3. I am taking the denim jacket back….I decided it wasn’t my style & wouldn’t get enough wear out of it! I wear jeans a lot & denim on denim is not a good look at my age!
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1073% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely photo of you and Lydia , and that cake is tall enough !! isn't it !! Love you in your blue dress !
July 28th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
What a lovely photo of the two of you!
July 28th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@beryl That cake is delicious…… M&S special…you order online! I never knew you could do that!
July 28th, 2022  
Dianne
A really lovely image and so nice Lydia could spend the day with you.
July 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise