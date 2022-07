Any chips?

So many seagulls hovering & swooping looking for a stray chip!



Three good things:

1. Our two sons & families were able to meet up for the first time for at least eighteen months.

One son & family moved to South Island plus the pandemic….good to see them all together all nine of them.

2. Another gorgeous hydrangea….this one is a lovely unusual colour.

3. The Commonwealth games on a wet day.