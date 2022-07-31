Previous
The calf rearers by happypat
The calf rearers

Our granddaughter Alex & our great granddaughter Nina at the start of calving.
They have around 2600 cows to calve so a busy few weeks ahead.
They live near Mayfield on South Island New Zealand.
We haven’t met Nina who is twenty one months old. Hopefully next year !

Three good things:
1. Continuous rain all day yesterday, all night & all this morning has turned into a beautiful hot afternoon!
2. Skilful woman’s football….they knock spots off the men!
3. We have planted a lovely grasses plant I got for my birthday.
