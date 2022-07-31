The calf rearers

Our granddaughter Alex & our great granddaughter Nina at the start of calving.

They have around 2600 cows to calve so a busy few weeks ahead.

They live near Mayfield on South Island New Zealand.

We haven’t met Nina who is twenty one months old. Hopefully next year !



Three good things:

1. Continuous rain all day yesterday, all night & all this morning has turned into a beautiful hot afternoon!

2. Skilful woman’s football….they knock spots off the men!

3. We have planted a lovely grasses plant I got for my birthday.