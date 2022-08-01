Pampas’s grass in all its glory!

Right in the centre of Aldi car park in Garstang there is this magnificent Pampas’s grass.

Surrounded by parked cars it’s a beautiful specimen.

I’m not too fond of them actually & we have one in our garden which we’ve tried to get rid of….the roots have come through the fence from next door. I can’t help admiring this one though!



Three good things:

1. Great to watch all the football celebrations in Trafalgar Square this lunchtime.

2. I swopped the denim jacket for some boat shoes….they came today & I like them.

3. News & a long chat from son number 1 in NZ…..they had a big family meet up in North Island so lots to tell us!