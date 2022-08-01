Previous
Pampas’s grass in all its glory! by happypat
Pampas’s grass in all its glory!

Right in the centre of Aldi car park in Garstang there is this magnificent Pampas’s grass.
Surrounded by parked cars it’s a beautiful specimen.
I’m not too fond of them actually & we have one in our garden which we’ve tried to get rid of….the roots have come through the fence from next door. I can’t help admiring this one though!

Three good things:
1. Great to watch all the football celebrations in Trafalgar Square this lunchtime.
2. I swopped the denim jacket for some boat shoes….they came today & I like them.
3. News & a long chat from son number 1 in NZ…..they had a big family meet up in North Island so lots to tell us!
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Pat Knowles

julia ace
Pampas is a pest weed on NZ often mistaken for the native toe toe but yes it also can look attractive..
Nice to have a good catch up with your Lad and hear all the goings on..
August 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lovely specimen ! -- but yes, such a pest ! We had one for years and it grew out of control , --it took some digging to finally get rid of it all !!
August 1st, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Ha ha your first good thing is the same as mine!
August 1st, 2022  
