Hedge cutting time

This photo was taken a couple if weeks ago but I haven’t taken any photos today.

The only bit of hedge Harry has to cut but it’s quite high so not a quick job.

Note the wellies back on…..hard work needs wellies even though it was hot & dry!



Three good things:

1. I was taken out for lunch today by my friend Dot. A treat for my birthday which she missed as she was on holiday. We had lots to catch up on & we were in the Farmers Arms for over three hours!

2. Quite a bit of rain today!

3. Some lovely new shower gel which I bought with part of a beauty voucher I got for my birthday…..Molton Brown Rhubarb & Rose…only me allowed to use it!!