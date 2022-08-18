Previous
Hedge cutting time by happypat
Photo 3939

Hedge cutting time

This photo was taken a couple if weeks ago but I haven’t taken any photos today.
The only bit of hedge Harry has to cut but it’s quite high so not a quick job.
Note the wellies back on…..hard work needs wellies even though it was hot & dry!

Three good things:
1. I was taken out for lunch today by my friend Dot. A treat for my birthday which she missed as she was on holiday. We had lots to catch up on & we were in the Farmers Arms for over three hours!
2. Quite a bit of rain today!
3. Some lovely new shower gel which I bought with part of a beauty voucher I got for my birthday…..Molton Brown Rhubarb & Rose…only me allowed to use it!!
18th August 2022

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Dianne
Looks a big job with it being so high to reach up to. You would have enjoyed spending time with your friend Dot and the three hours would’ve whizzed by.
August 18th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Good old Harry! Your lunch out sounds perfect for a rainy day, and I love the sound of rhubarb and rose
August 18th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Ooh big hedge, big job. Good on him!
August 18th, 2022  
