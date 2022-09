Two brothers

A family visit today on the perfect day to have visitors.

We could have the bifold doors open & sit outside.

We haven’t all met up together for a couple of years & still a sister missing.



Three good things:

1. The little boy queueing up to see the Queen when asked about meeting Prince William …crying he said “ it made my heart fall out”

It brought a tear to my eye.

2. The new potato recipe was a great success.

3. Reminiscing.