Dog in a basket

My brother & sister in law brought their caravan to a site near us for a two night stay.

They rode to our house on their electric bikes approx four miles away I guess.

Their West Highland terrier Skye always rides in the basket as did every other dog they have owned.



She has been a much travelled friend….every winter in Spain & often around the Highlands & Islands on the west coast of Scotland.



Three good things:

1. We lit the fire first thing this morning.

2. Another two tote bags of wood unloaded this afternoon.

3. Friends taking us out for our supper tonight!

