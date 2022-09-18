Previous
Dog in a basket by happypat
Photo 3967

Dog in a basket

My brother & sister in law brought their caravan to a site near us for a two night stay.
They rode to our house on their electric bikes approx four miles away I guess.
Their West Highland terrier Skye always rides in the basket as did every other dog they have owned.

She has been a much travelled friend….every winter in Spain & often around the Highlands & Islands on the west coast of Scotland.

Three good things:
1. We lit the fire first thing this morning.
2. Another two tote bags of wood unloaded this afternoon.
3. Friends taking us out for our supper tonight!
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12
Joan Robillard ace
Cute
September 18th, 2022  
