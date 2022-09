Who are you?

Connie was quite taken with the family of swans on the river Wyre.

The tide was out so the river was very low & these two adult & teenage swans were just drifting about very calmly…they didn’t move when Connie went to have a look at them.



Three good things:

1. Strictly Come Dancing is back tonight!

2. Much cooler today but still able to sit outside briefly when the sun was out.

3. A box of cooking apples to help yourself just down the road. Connie & I brought three big ones home.