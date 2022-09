Nina the farm girl

Our great granddaughter in New Zealand is enjoying calving time.

She is two at the end of October & enjoys helping dad & mum on the farm.

It’s a great life for them all.

You can see the older calves drinking from the rotary calf feeder.

There will be lots of them as they are calving 2600 cows.



Three good things:

1. We’ve had soup & a roll for lunch in Booths.

2. Wood burner on & the papers this afternoon.

3. Toast & marmalade, my favourite food