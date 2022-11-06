Previous
So glad to get inside! by happypat
So glad to get inside!

Harry & I spent a long time at Blackpool Victoria Hospital around lunchtime through to 3pm.
Harry has to have an operation on his hand in the next three months so he went fir a sort of pre op thing.
They were so thorough, so many questions & tests.
Anyway the whole time I was there I never thought once to take a photo!
We were glad to get home & light the fire…so here is a glad to be home shot!

Three good things:
1. We popped into M&S & bought a couple of iced spiced fruit buns.
2. Heated car seats.
3. Just spent half an hour on the phone to number one son in NZ.
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
judith deacon
That looks really cosy!
November 6th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
A warm & cosy shot.
November 6th, 2022  
