Remembrance Day

I walked up to the village this morning to the Remembrance service.

A good turn out with several wreaths laid, prayers, reveille & of course two minutes silence.

We sang the National Anthem, the first time most of had sung God Save the King.

It takes a bit of getting used to!



At the going down of the sun, we shall remember them.





Three good things:

1. Gardening this afternoon.

2. Harry planted the two small red Acers.

3. So warm, it’s really helping with the heating worry we all have this winter.