Coincidence!

Harry & I went to a shopping outlet today & by coincidence I met our niece & my friend Brenda in the Ladies!

We had eaten a bit of lunch in the cafe but later we saw the other two also having a bite to eat.



Three good things:

1. I tried Wordle for the first time today & got it in three goes!

2. Filled the car up with diesel at 10p a litre below the price at garages near us!

3. Harry had a phone call about his nerve test appointment! I took this photo of Christine & Brenda while he was talking to the nurse on the phone!