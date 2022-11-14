Previous
Next
Coincidence! by happypat
Photo 4023

Coincidence!

Harry & I went to a shopping outlet today & by coincidence I met our niece & my friend Brenda in the Ladies!
We had eaten a bit of lunch in the cafe but later we saw the other two also having a bite to eat.

Three good things:
1. I tried Wordle for the first time today & got it in three goes!
2. Filled the car up with diesel at 10p a litre below the price at garages near us!
3. Harry had a phone call about his nerve test appointment! I took this photo of Christine & Brenda while he was talking to the nurse on the phone!
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise