Market day

I walked into the village this morning, no good driving as parking is bad on a Wednesday while the market takes up the square.

I walked round taking a few photos for my 365 bank.

The fish van on the left comes every week & you can see the same one in Garstang tomorrow.

The cake & bread stall comes from Liverpool, a very obliging young man, he’s quite new but seems to do well.



Three good things:

1. I was on my way home with my rucksack on my back & met Harry going the other way. He said to help me with my shopping…we turned round & went for soup at the cafe.

2. I had bought ice cream & forgotten but two hours later when we unpacked it was only a bit soft!

3. I learned the name of one of our regular dog visitors to our bowl of water at the gate.