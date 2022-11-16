Previous
Market day by happypat
Photo 4025

Market day

I walked into the village this morning, no good driving as parking is bad on a Wednesday while the market takes up the square.
I walked round taking a few photos for my 365 bank.
The fish van on the left comes every week & you can see the same one in Garstang tomorrow.
The cake & bread stall comes from Liverpool, a very obliging young man, he’s quite new but seems to do well.

Three good things:
1. I was on my way home with my rucksack on my back & met Harry going the other way. He said to help me with my shopping…we turned round & went for soup at the cafe.
2. I had bought ice cream & forgotten but two hours later when we unpacked it was only a bit soft!
3. I learned the name of one of our regular dog visitors to our bowl of water at the gate.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A very nice scene
November 16th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice that you still have a few market stalls on a regular basis. When we first moved to Lincoln there was an outdoor and an indoor market, the outside one has definitely gone & I have a feeling the other one too.
November 16th, 2022  
