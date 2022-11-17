Market stalls

Another market shot taken from the road looking inwards to the shops.

On the left a very smart ladies dress shop. On the right is what many years ago used to be the Midland Bank but for the last twenty or so years it’s been the village community centre & was opened by Princess Anne

The centre deserves a post on its own though.



Three good things:

1. An afternoon at the cinema watching the excellent Bill Nighy in Living. I’m sure it was an excellent film, in fact it was beautifully acted but very slow going! A better title might have been Dying….a warm place with a full house watching. Sandwiches on the back row & a very good place to spend a very wet dark afternoon. It was full, everyone had the same idea!

2. An all clear letter from my recent procedure…I am discharged!

3. I popped into the kitchen shop after the film & bought a turkey pop up timer! They work brilliantly & take all the stress out of cooking the turkey to perfection!