Tips

Colder today so no photo although we have had visitors for lunch but so busy talking I forgot to take a picture.

My Heather I bought from Lytham Hall a few weeks ago is doing really well even in this warm room. Growing new shoots.



Three good things:

1. I judged the food really well with only one mince tart left over!

2. Lovely & warm inside although our bedrooms cold. No underfloor heating on yet this year but we have been fine.

3. Custard with the apple pie…how I love custard! 🥰