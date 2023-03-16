Previous
Next
Mothers Day flowers waiting. by happypat
Photo 4086

Mothers Day flowers waiting.

I went into our new florists shop to order a bouquet for next week & all these bouquets lined up for collection tomorrow for some lucky mums.

I put my order in & left then remembered I hadn’t taken todays 354 photo so walked back to take this one.

A blood giving day & MOT for me.

Connie has been & shooed the ducks away. So far they haven't returned but don’t think they will have given up yet! I expect they will be back in the morning!!
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
Very colourful,a lovely shot
March 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely and I bet the aroma heady
March 16th, 2023  
essiesue
Just viewing them in the photo and knowing where they are going brings a tad of happiness.
March 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise