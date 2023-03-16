Sign up
Photo 4086
Mothers Day flowers waiting.
I went into our new florists shop to order a bouquet for next week & all these bouquets lined up for collection tomorrow for some lucky mums.
I put my order in & left then remembered I hadn’t taken todays 354 photo so walked back to take this one.
A blood giving day & MOT for me.
Connie has been & shooed the ducks away. So far they haven't returned but don’t think they will have given up yet! I expect they will be back in the morning!!
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
3
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
4894
photos
135
followers
121
following
1119% complete
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
16th March 2023 11:52am
flower
,
shop
,
village
,
bouquets
carol white
ace
Very colourful,a lovely shot
March 16th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely and I bet the aroma heady
March 16th, 2023
essiesue
Just viewing them in the photo and knowing where they are going brings a tad of happiness.
March 16th, 2023
