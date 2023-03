A Faffing Farrer

Our lovely son in law slaving over a hot stir fry pan cooking Piella for our Mothers Day meal.

His mum, Harry & I plus Cathy enjoyed a lovely meal today. For pudding Cathy had made a delicious pavlova.

We are all spoilt!



This evening both sons in New Zealand rang up so feeling very lucky for all my wonderful children.



The title of this photo is a common saying in our family….they do incline to faff & it goes with the surname!!



A very Happy Mothers Day to all us women who have mothered anyone!