Pudding by happypat
Photo 4091

Pudding

Late posting tonight for some reason & no new photo today so a photo of Cathys pudding for Mothers Day.

I’ve given the house a good clean today, doesn’t take long but all the floor washed & bathrooms done. I’m away for a couple of nights on Friday then we have a busy week next week.

I could just eat a slice of that pavlova right this minute!
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1120% complete

Joan Robillard ace
What a beautiful pavlova.
March 21st, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
Wow that's awesome!!!
Enjoy the days away, and always good to have good clean done before you go....then it's even nicer to get home!!
March 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
Yum it looks delicious. I don't usually have a sweet tooth, but I make the exception for pavlova.
March 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw! delicious!
March 21st, 2023  
