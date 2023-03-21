Sign up
Photo 4091
Pudding
Late posting tonight for some reason & no new photo today so a photo of Cathys pudding for Mothers Day.
I’ve given the house a good clean today, doesn’t take long but all the floor washed & bathrooms done. I’m away for a couple of nights on Friday then we have a busy week next week.
I could just eat a slice of that pavlova right this minute!
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
4
1
4084
4085
4086
4087
4088
4089
4090
4091
Tags
day
,
lunch
,
house
,
raspberry
,
pavlova
,
mother’s
,
cathy’s
Joan Robillard
ace
What a beautiful pavlova.
March 21st, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
Wow that's awesome!!!
Enjoy the days away, and always good to have good clean done before you go....then it's even nicer to get home!!
March 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
Yum it looks delicious. I don't usually have a sweet tooth, but I make the exception for pavlova.
March 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw! delicious!
March 21st, 2023
