Blue fairies at the bottom of the garden by happypat
Blue fairies at the bottom of the garden

A little work in the garden today. Harry did a bit of strimming & walked around to see what was coming up.
A cloudless sky but a nippy wind.
I walked to the doctors to pick up our medication.
Market day & lots of people to chat to.
Unfortunately my new shoes were catching the back of my heel so I bought some plasters & put them on in the waiting room.
My car has been serviced today.

I used my plant identifier for these blue flowers but I’ve forgotten what it called them….something to do with snow if I remember rightly.
Dawn ace
So pretty
March 22nd, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely little splashes of colour........
March 22nd, 2023  
julia ace
These are really sweet love how they have naturalized ..
March 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 22nd, 2023  
julia ace
Is it Pratia Blue Stars?
March 22nd, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Glory of the snow? So very pretty.
March 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So dainty and pretty
March 22nd, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@boxplayer That was the name that came up yes ……sometimes they have a few names @julzmaioro So perhaps this is the NZ name for them. No just checked on your name Julz & it’s not a creeper, very individual flowers!
March 22nd, 2023  
