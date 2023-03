Dancing shoes!

We had our annual dinner dance at the weekend.

Unfortunately the clocks went back that night so it was 4am new time when we went to bed!

In this photo you can see Daniel O’Donnell who comes every year to celebrate our friendship.

He know so many of us by name & it’s quite a night.

Shawn Cuddy brings his Irish band so the two friends together makes a lively night!

Around 250 of us for a meal, more than ever this year with quite a few new faces.

I sit next to him!



Dunkenhalgh Hotel.