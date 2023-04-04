Sign up
Photo 4098
Primroses & more Primroses!
Just to show you how many of these lovely Spring flowers we have growing everywhere. They are even coming up in the middle of the lawn!
Harry has mown the lawn tonight as it’s going to rain tomorrow.
The nicest cup of coffee out of the machine at Spire Hospital.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
primroses
,
gardem
