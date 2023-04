Primroses

I can’t tell you how many primroses we have in our garden.

Not planted by us I might add but the old lady who lived here before us loved her garden & & now the brambles have been removed all her plants are thriving & looking so good just now.

Primroses are popping up all over even along the edge of the lawn.



A housework day…..washing & tidying up after our guests…..human & animal.

Great washing day but even though blue sky it was chilly, white frost this morning!