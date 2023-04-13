Previous
Chilly by happypat
Photo 4107

Chilly

This is the only photo I e taken today. My sister asked me if we had the wood burner on & I took this photo to send her.
She lives in Norfolk & we live in Lancashire & rarely see each other.
It was cold & wet in Norfolk.

We went out to the garden centre today but I left my phone charging at home b6 mistake otherwise you would have been Looking at flowers I expect!

Three good things:
1. Two little trees to go in our tubs for either side of the front door.
2. My second brothers birthday today. He is in Spain wintering in the caravan as usual!
3. Might be an early night tonight, I slept so badly last night! 😨
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1125% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 13th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Wonderful, I love your wood store under the fire. We have our stove on tonight too! I've just taken a picture of ours. I might just post it!
April 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
It is chilly with the blustery winds and showers ! Lovely to see the live flames !
April 13th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Looks so warm and cozy. Love your three things. I can relate to the bad night of limited sleep!
April 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely and warming
April 13th, 2023  
