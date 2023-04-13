Chilly

This is the only photo I e taken today. My sister asked me if we had the wood burner on & I took this photo to send her.

She lives in Norfolk & we live in Lancashire & rarely see each other.

It was cold & wet in Norfolk.



We went out to the garden centre today but I left my phone charging at home b6 mistake otherwise you would have been Looking at flowers I expect!



Three good things:

1. Two little trees to go in our tubs for either side of the front door.

2. My second brothers birthday today. He is in Spain wintering in the caravan as usual!

3. Might be an early night tonight, I slept so badly last night! 😨