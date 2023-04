Pam, Pam….collect your man!

Our local M& Co are closing down & everything is for sale, everything including all the mannequins.

Poor things but the man has been claimed by Pam….pick up by Thursday!



Three good things:

1. I’ve been weeding in the garden! I hate it but once I get going it’s not too bad! I love a nice garden but not keen on the work. I would have been happy with a small sitting out garden but Harry loves grass! Luckily most of its grass.

2. ‘Things’ are busting out all over as sung in Carousel!

3. Library day.