Previous
Next
Hands…. by happypat
Photo 4113

Hands….

I’ve been out for lunch with my friend Dot today.
We hadn’t seen each other for a good few weeks so we had lots to talk about!
Four hours worth!

Three good things:
1. The Farmers Arms were very happy for us to sit & chat as long as we liked.
2. A quick refund on my returned jeans.
3. Great drying day!
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise