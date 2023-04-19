Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4113
Hands….
I’ve been out for lunch with my friend Dot today.
We hadn’t seen each other for a good few weeks so we had lots to talk about!
Four hours worth!
Three good things:
1. The Farmers Arms were very happy for us to sit & chat as long as we liked.
2. A quick refund on my returned jeans.
3. Great drying day!
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
4921
photos
133
followers
122
following
1126% complete
View this month »
4106
4107
4108
4109
4110
4111
4112
4113
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
19th April 2023 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hands
,
friend
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close